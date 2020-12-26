Gli auguri di Natale dell’Ayatollah Khamenei

Condividi quest'articolo su -->

ITALIAN VERSION

Nel nome di Dio, il Clemente, il Misericordioso

Porgo gli auguri a tutti i cristiani e musulmani del mondo, soprattutto ai connazionali cristiani, per l’anniversario della nascita di Gesù, il Messia, il nobile profeta.

(Ayatollah Alì Khamenei, Guida Suprema della Repubblica Islamica dell’Iran)

*******************************

ENGLISH VERSION

In the name of God, the Clement, the Merciful

I offer my best wishes to all Christians and Muslims in the world, especially to fellow Christians, for the anniversary of the birth of Jesus, the Messiah, the noble prophet.

(Ayatollah Alì Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran)